Beyond The Clouds trailer: Majid Majidi film starring Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan is high on drama

The trailer for acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project Beyond The Clouds was released on Monday.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, the film explores a brother-sister relationship against the backdrop of Mumbai's dhobi ghats. In the aftermath of what looks like a 'drug deal gone bad', Amir (Khatter) looks to escape the chasing police and takes the help of his older sister Tara (Mohanan). But, in a bid to help her brother, she lands up in prison.

The film presents an amalgamation of three languages (Hindi, Tamil and English) instead of it being shot and dubbed separately. Each language will form a major part of the film and will be used in the scenes and setups that befit those languages.

The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman, cinematography by Anil Mehta and the film's Hindi dialogues have been penned by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Majid is known for internationally recognised films like The Song of Sparrows (2008) and Children of Heaven (which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1998).

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Beyond The Clouds had its Indian premiere at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa on 20 November last year.

Beyond The Clouds is scheduled to release on 23 March.

Watch the trailer below:



Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:53 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:53 PM