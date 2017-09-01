Beyond The Clouds: Majid Majidi's upcoming film to premiere at BFI London Film Festival

New Delhi: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set project Beyond The Clouds will have a world premiere at the forthcoming 61st BFI London Film Festival.

Featuring actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, the film covers the nuances of an adorable brother-sister relationship and has been completely shot in India.

Running from 4 October to 16 October, the festival will screen 242 films with 29 world premieres, 8 international premieres and 34 European premieres, reports deadline.com.

Beyond The Clouds is an official selection in the competition category, which will take place on 13 and 14 October.

The lead cast along with Majidi and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is expected to attend the festival along with producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Zee Studios, read a statement.

Clare Stewart, Festival Director, BFI London Film Festival, has praised the film.

"Acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi brings a powerful outsider eye to Mumbai in this compelling, visually stunning film driven by an extraordinary debut performance from Ishaan Khattar. Anil Mehta's breathtaking cinematography and the evocative score by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman bring additional depth to Majidi's visionary filmmaking," Stewart said.

"We are very proud to present its World Premiere in Official Competition at the BFI London Film Festival," she added.

The film wrapped up in April this year and is into its post production at the moment.

Majidi has decided to make three languages — Hindi, Tamil and English as a part of the script. The film will see an amalgamation of three languages instead of it being shot and dubbed separately. Each language will form a major part of the film and will be used in the scenes and setups that befit those languages.

Vibha Chopra, Head Zee Studios International, said, "The film based in Mumbai masterfully captures the depth and simplicity of human emotions. A project which is completely a 'Make in India' film helmed by Majidi proves that human emotions know no barriers of language and geography."

The first look of the film was unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival in February, and the second poster was released at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Majidi is an Oscar winner and is known for masterpieces like Children of Heaven, The Color of Paradise and Baran.