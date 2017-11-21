You are here:

Beyoncé named highest paid woman in music in 2017 by Forbes; Adele, Taylor Swift follow

FP Staff

Nov,21 2017 21:12 18 IST

New York: Forbes has crowned Beyoncé as the highest paid woman in music.

Beyonce. Image from Twitter.

Forbes magazine says the singer earned $105 million over a yearlong period stretching from June 2016 to June of this year.

Beyoncé's earnings were boosted by her Formation world tour last year, which Forbes says grossed $250 million.

Runner-up Adele also enjoyed a successful year on the road. Her tour helped contribute to $69 million in earnings.

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez complete the top five highest female earners in the business.

Dolly Parton is a surprising sixth. Forbes says the 71-year-old brought in $37 million with the help of 63 shows during the yearlong period.

