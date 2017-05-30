Beyoncé cuddles with Blue Ivy, Virat Kohli dines with cricket team: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

In this edition of Social Media Stalker's Guide we join Justin Timberlake and popular television show host Jimmy Fallon, as Fallon third-wheels Justin and his wife Jessica Biel during their romantic vacation. Varun Dhawan has two glass bottles broken on his head — one by his very own father David Dhawan — and the queen of everything Beyoncé put up a sweet snapshot of her daughter and soon to be born twins.

So much stalking, such little time!

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy cuddle

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Beyoncé shared this adorable photo with her daughter Blue Ivy, as she held her up to give her a kiss. The pop star is due to give birth to her twins in just a few weeks and fans everywhere (including us!) are waiting with bated breath for Bey to complete her perfect little family.

Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and two bottles

#4monthstojudwaa2. The director says "he's been a naughty actor but a good actor" then smash. Check out the madness as the countdown begins #judwaa2 sept29th. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 29, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Varun Dhawan is frantically promoting his upcoming movie Judwaa 2 — so much so that he seems to have lost all sense of self-preservation. Here, Varun lets daddy dearest David Dhawan break a glass bottle on his head as he tries to create news over his latest release.

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon on Memorial Day

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Jimmy Fallon has hilariously crashed singer Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel's romantic vacation over the Memorial Day Weekend. In a video that displays his third-wheeling prowess to the fullest, Justin is seen riding a bike as Fallon suddenly appears in the screen with his comical expressions in full flow.

Virat Kohli and his friends

One from last night, meal with the boys after a good day at work! 👍😊 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 29, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Virat Kohli shared this lovely snapshot of himself and a few of the Boys in Blue while they were out for dinner. We can also spot Captain Cool M.S Dhoni looking relaxed in the picture as the boys enjoy a languish meal.

Shilpa Shetty's long lunch

Precious Sunday family time😍😇#longlunch #catchuptime #familyfirst #unconditionallove A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 28, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

Shilpa Shetty stepped out with the full family as she shared a picture of her son, husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and mother as they enjoyed a 'long lunch'. The family painted a happy picture as Shilpa hashtagged the photo #familyfirst