You are here:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z to reunite on stage after four years for On The Run II joint tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have finally confirmed that they are going on a joint tour 'On The Run II'.

The announcement was made in a promotional video of the couple together which was posted on Beyoncé's Instagram page.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

News of the tour slipped out last week when Beyoncé's Facebook and Ticketmaster pages announced a date for the tour, on 30 July at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field and then both posts were quickly deleted.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

Four dates are planned across the UK in June.

The couple will play at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 6 June, Hampden Park in Glasgow on 9 June, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on 13 June and the London Stadium in London on 15 June.

The pair last toured together in 2014 for the first "On the Run" tour, supporting her self-titled 2013 album and Jay's Magna Carta Holy Grail. Jay joined Beyoncé onstage in New Jersey for the final date of her Lemonade tour in September 2016.

Published Date: Mar 13, 2018 15:12 PM | Updated Date: Mar 13, 2018 15:18 PM