Bey Logan, consulting producer on Weinstein's film Shanghai, accused of sexual misconduct

In the wake of sexual harassment and misconduct revelations against some of the biggest and powerful names in Hollywood, there has been another addition to the long list of sexual harassers that include the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Matt Lauer to name a few.

According to a report by Variety, a Hong Kong-based film executive Bey Logan, who has had professional and personal relationship with the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Hong Kong's HK01, in one of its detailed investigative reports around the #MeToo campaign, had first brought the news of Logan's misconduct when an unnamed actress alleged that Logan was an accomplice as well as a participant in many instances of sexual misconduct.

It was reported that Logan, who is also a martial arts expert, would harass actresses on and off the sets. In addition to that it is also alleged that he sent actresses to Harvey Weisnstein's hotel room whenever he was in the city where acts of sexual misconduct were forced upon those actresses.

A total of seven women have reported against Logan to HK01. One of these actresses happen to be the Indonesian-Chinese actress Sable Yu who was the lead actress in the film Snowblade that was helmed by Logan himself. She said he had told her during the film's production that sleeping with Weinstein would only open better opportunities. Also, she was subjected to sexual assault by him which ranged from walking naked to completely inappropriate moves.

However, Logan maintained that "many of the accusations made against me are either untrue or taken out of context. I categorically deny any criminal wrongdoing. I have never forced myself on a woman." He further added that he will “now step back and take time to reflect on my behavior and the values which I should uphold.”