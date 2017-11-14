Ben Affleck hints at splitting with Warner Bros; Will Justice League be his last film as Batman?

Ben Affleck and controversial comments have become synonymous ever since he stepped out of the solo Batman film's direction. With Justice League's release knocking at the door, Ben has yet again passed a remark that has paved the way for gossip in the industry.

In an interview to US Today, Affleck said that he is seeking a graceful way out. On Matt Reeves developing the new Batman movie, he passed a remark saying “something I’m contemplating,” and added, “You don’t do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it.”

The caste of Justice League sat with USA Today and they talked about their struggle to get to the big screens. Repeated change of directors, film's length and past record of the films not being that great worked against the film.

After Affleck's statement going wildfire in the media, it is being speculated that he tried hinting at the splits between him and Warner Bros. There were reports of production related issues of the film earlier. In the month of February, Reeves was given the charge of the film and the actor said to have passed all the responsibilities on to the latter.

Justice League, which might be the last film to have Ben Affleck as the Batman, will hit theatres on 17 November.