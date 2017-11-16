Ben Affleck gets trolled for casual joke on sexual harassment during Justice League interview

What should have been a routine, light and promotional interview by Ben Affleck, with the cast of Justice League, has turned into a major controversy, leaving fans angry and the rest of the cast’s reaction going viral as reported by Huffington Post.

He seems to have made a trashy joke at the sexual harassment storm that has hit Hollywood following Harvey Weinstein’s exposure as a sexual predator. As reported by the Evening Standard, when the interviewer asked, “What would you get up to if you had, like, Supergirl, joining the team?” to which Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, replied, “I think it would create a different dynamic," only to have Affleck butts in with an unnecessary joke, “Are you following the news at all?” This left the cast awkward and silent for a moment as his ill-timed comment implied inappropriate behavior.

this is the moment when ben affleck made a rape joke... i mean here you can see who is trash and who is not pic.twitter.com/zwgOfJcF2j — ‏ً (@stormpiIott) November 13, 2017

Fans have responded with disgust and anger at Ben Affleck, who himself has been publically slammed for sexually assaulting two women, including Hilary Burton who Affleck had groped when she was a 19 year old MTV VJ, and makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who had complained about his ‘wandering hands’ at the 2014 Golden Globes. Affleck had issued an apology for his inappropriate actions towards Burton and had gone on to speak about confronting his own behaviour. His latest indiscretion has led to another round of scathing criticism of the actor who plays Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

The fact that Ben Affleck has the AUDACITY to make a joke about sexual assault in Hollywood, especially given his track record and the allegations against his brother, is baffling. https://t.co/aXwYnHQT5l — Jade Budowski (@jadebudowski) November 15, 2017