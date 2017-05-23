Behen Hogi Teri: Shruti Haasan romances Rajkummar Rao in new song 'Teri Yaadon Mein'

A new soulful number 'Teri Yaadon Mein' from Shruti Haasan, Rajkummar Rao and ex Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati's Behen Hogi Teri is out.

The film revolves around two young lovers, Haasan and Rao, who happen to be neighbours. Their love story is interrupted by a third person, Gautam Gulati. The track 'Teri Yaadon Mein' does justice to the heartache that Rajkummar Rao's character must be facing in the film.

Behen Hogi Teri is a romantic comedy directed by Ajay Pannalal. It is also Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao's first film together and their chemistry is already coming through.

In the song, they can be seen romancing each other like a regular couple. The highlight of the film is Gautam Gulati's entry, who will also play Haasan's lover.

The film will be another pleasant surprise for Gautam Gulati fans after Azhar, in which he played Ravi Shastri.

The song is sung by Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey & Yash Narvekar who has given the music. The lyrics are penned by Yash Narvekar & Amit Dhanani.

The film is produced by Anthony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya.

The film was originally going to release on 26 May but was postponed for various reasons. It will now release worldwide on 2 June, 2017.

Listen to the song here :