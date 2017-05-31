Behen Hogi Teri gets UA certificate, Rajkummar Rao's Shiva avatar kept despite controversy

Behen Hogi Teri has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification according to an Indian Express report. Firstpost had earlier reported that the film, which has Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in leading roles, was stuck in a controversy over Rao's Shiva avatar. The scene has not been cut out of the film either, as per the same IE report.

In one of the posters of the film, Rao could be seen in Lord Shiva's avatar sitting on a silver bike. Soon after the release of the poster, the director of the film Ajay Pannalal and producer Tony D'Souza were arrested for hurting the sentiments of certain religious groups. Both of them are currently out on bail.

The producer of the film said, in a statement given to Indian Express, that the CBFC has been completely fair with the film and that they had nothing against the body. He added that the people who were earlier protesting against the poster should respect the decision of the government-appointed body.

There are rumours of the CBFC recommending certain scenes to be cut in the film, however, the producer dismissed the rumours in the same Indian Express report. He maintained that the rumours were baseless and no scenes were cut from the film.

CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani did not comment on the cuts but said that the film had been "smoothly certified."

Behen Hogi Teri releases on June 9.