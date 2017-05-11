Before Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Bryan Adams and MJ performed in India: Throwback Thursday

After Justin Bieber rocked the stage last night at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, there's news doing the rounds that Ed Sheeran might be performing in India in November. And if the rumour mill is to be believed, Sheeran's best friend Taylor Swift will follow suit and land in India for a performance too.

The excitement must be palpable. While it is still debatable whether India can host a large-scale concert without hitches, we are not new to concerts here.

Here are a few of the other iconic artists who have performed in India:

The kind-of-secret Beyonce concert

Beyonce was just climbing to the top of the charts after separating from Destiny's Child when she performed in India in 2007 as a part of The Beyonce Experience – 2007 World Tour.

"I flew a long way to see how you party in India. I am sure you party hard," said Beyonce to the crowd of her fans that included the likes of Aishwaria Rai Bachchan, Sridevi aBoney Kapoor and her kids and the then rising star Deepika Padukone.

Beyonce performed some of her chart topping hits like 'Crazy in Love', 'Baby Boy' and 'Beautiful Liar' in front of a relatively smaller crowd, reports Times of India. But on the brightside, the tickets were priced at a very affordable cap, between Rs 1,650 and Rs 2,750.

Here's a very hazy video of Beyonce's performance taken by a fan:

Bryan Adams

The 15 time Grammy winning artist has visited India a number of times: in 1995, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

He credits himself with opening up the idea of international bands to perform in India. Times of India reports him saying, "We were the first western band to do such a big tour of India, and I think people remember us for it. We opened a lot of doors for western bands to play there (India). Mick Jagger called me before the Rolling Stones played in India, he wanted to know what it was like. I told him it was one of my most exciting tours ever."

If rumours are to be believed, Adams will be back to perform in India at the end of this year. Here's Adams performing 'Summer of 69' in 2001:



The Metallica concert that didn't happen

Metal fans were eagerly excited to have Metallica perform in New Delhi in 2011 as a part of F1 Rocks series organised by U.K.-based Enterprise Entertainment. The concert did end up being a historical one — but not in the right sense.

Reasons like an extremely overcrowded venue, technical glitches and the band not being happy with backstage arrangements were cited for the cancellation of Metallica's gig in Delhi.

Metallica cited their version on their official Facebook page: "We arrived in Delhi on Friday very excited and ready to play our first show ever in India at the F1 Rocks concert. However, immediately at the end of our afternoon press conference at a hotel near the venue, we were notified that there was a serious question as to whether the show could proceed with regard to the safety of the concert audience. The promoters of the show determined that there was a failure of a security barricade in front of the stage that could not be adequately repaired and reluctantly announced the postponement of the show until Saturday. Unfortunately, on such short notice the promoters were unable to secure a permit for a show on Saturday. Therefore, the organisers announced that we would not be able to play in Delhi."

The police even arrested a few members of the event management committee on charges of cheating and committing fraud.

However, they went on to perform in Bangalore eventually.

Michael Jackson comes to India

When Jackson arrived in Mumbai on 30 October 1996 as a part of HIStory World Tour, the fan frenzy was as high as it was during Bieber's gig — as people were dying to get a glimpse of him.

Prabhu Deva, who was hugely inspired by Michael Jackson, was waiting at the hotel to catch a glimpse of his idol.

Here's a glimpse of his concert in India:

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran, in his maiden trip to India in 2015, performed to a jam-packed audience at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The 'Lego House' hitmaker was later spotted partying with Bollywood A-listers including Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan at the megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence.

Here's Ed Sheeran singing 'Photograph' in live in Mumbai:

Aerosmith

Aerosmith performed at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru in 2007 as a part of their 'Greatest Hits World Tour.' The 120 minute set had Steven Tyler and the band perform some of their best compositions like 'Looks like a lady', 'I don’t want to miss a thing', 'Crazy' and 'Janie’s got a gun', reports The Hindu.

Here's a glimpse of them performing 'Taste of India' live in Bengaluru:



Iron Maiden

Death metal fans were overjoyed when Iron Maiden performed in the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru in 2007.

Here's a glimpse of their performance:

(With input from agencies)