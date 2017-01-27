Before Bigg Boss 10 finale, here's what previous winners of the show are upto

The finale of Bigg Boss season 10 is right around the corner. Within days, Manveer Gurjar, Bani J, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut will stop appearing on your TV screens every night. Before we approach the finale, here's a quick recap on what the previous winners are currently upto.

Season 1

Season 1 winner Rahul Roy will be seen in a cameo in Pooja Bhatt’s, Cabaret alongside Richa Chadda. He has also found love again and is dating super model Sadhna Singh. Rahul Roy was a Bollywood actor during the 90s, and became every teen girl's favourite after Aashiqui.

Season 2

Season 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik became the talk of the town when he won two popular reality shows, Roadies and Bigg Boss 2 back to back. But now there is no news of him. He didn't foray into TV or films after.

Season3

Season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh was seen in few films, reality and fiction shows but he's had to settle with some average cameos post Bigg Boss. He was in the news recently at the biography launch of his father, Dara Singh, where he was seen with Akshay Kumar.

Season 4

Seaon 4 winner Shweta Tiwari always had a great career. Her last TV stint was with television show Begusarai on &TV. At present she is busy with her personal life as she recently gave birth to her second child.

Season 5

Season 5 winner Juhi Parmar has made a comeback with a bang. The actress is playing an important role in Colors’ daily show Shani.

Season 6

Season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia, after a long hiatus, played a cameo in SABTV’s Badi Door Se Aaye Hain in 2015. The actress, who is still recalled for her portrayal of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, is perhaps taking it easy. She seems to be travelling currently.

Season 7

Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan’s career flourished after winning the show. She will be soon seen in Vidya Balan-starrer, Begum Jaan. Gauahar was last seen in a movie as lead with Rajeev Khandelwal, and has been in several movies.

Season 8

Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati’s last stint was in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Azhar, and he apparently played Ravi Shastri. It’s heard that he has gotten into the hotel business in Delhi, otherwise he is often spotted vacationing.

Season 9

Season 9 winner Prince Narula, soon after winning Bigg Boss, signed to play the lead role of that of a wrestler for &TV’s television show, Badho Bahu. Prince is also in news for his link-up with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Yuvika Choudhary.