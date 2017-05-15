Baywatch world premiere at Miami: Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, Pamela Anderson spotted

The world premiere of Seth Gordon's upcoming action comedy Baywatch was held on 14 May in what other place than Miami, Florida. It is not only where the film, and the original television series on which it is based, is set but also the hometown of the lead star of the film - Dwayne Johnson.

Congratulations! Thank you to a wonderful cast. #may25th #BeBaywatch @baywatchmovie #12daystogo A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 13, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Johnson, along with the other cast members including Zac Effron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario were visibly excited at the premiere. Chopra, who will make her Hollywood debut with this film, looked forward to her fans watching her in the negative role of Victoria Leeds, years after performing dark roles in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2011 black comedy Saat Khoon Maaf and Abbas-Mustan's 2004 romantic thriller Aitraaz.

That is a lot of love from south beach! Thank u for the loud cheers and love! Always love me Some #Miami #may25th #baywatch @baywatchmovie A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

In an interview to film critic Rajeev Masand on the red carpet of the premiere, Chopra said that she is glad that she played a villain, which is in complete contrast to her role of a nationalistic Alex Parish in her debut American television series Quantico.

She also revealed that she was overwhelmed by the faith shown in her by the director. "I just talked to him once on Skype. And he said, 'Ok then it's final. You're doing the film. I will do everything to make sure that happens.' And I was onboard!"

Thank you for the love Miami! @baywatchmovie premiering on May 25th in a theater near you! #BeBaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 13, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Chopra shared multiple videos and stills from the premiere, including a backstage video in which her Baywatch co-stars are celebrating the occasion minutes before coming out on the stage. She also posed with David Hasselhoff, the lead star of the original Baywatch series, on the red carpet.

Thank u for the love at the premiere of @baywatchmovie in #Miami A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 14, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Not only Hasselhoff but also Canadian actor Pamela Anderson graced the red carpet. She looked svelte in a figure hugging dress. Both Hasselhoff and she have done cameos in the Baywatch film.

Baywatch is slated to release in the USA on 25 May and in India on 2 June.

Can't thank you guys enough for coming out and tuning in live. Last night's @baywatchmovie premiere was epic! https://t.co/AL1Zb9OUVFpic.twitter.com/DFBZg8mNze — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) May 15, 2017