Baywatch vs Wonder Woman, who will win at the box office this weekend

Baywatch will decide the future of the revival of the 90s cult TV show and will mark the debut Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood.

Also releasing this week is Wonder Woman, the long awaited installment in DC comics series of films.

Out of the two big blockbuster films, which one will have more luck at the box office?

Baywatch has opened to lukewarm reviews, and did not do very well in North America as it opened the same weekend as Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean 5. While Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sailed to the top of the North American box office raking in nearly $78.5 million, Baywatch came in third place and only managed to bring in a disappointing $23.1 million in ticket sales.

Critics in India have not been kind to the film either. The Seth Gorden directed film was not appreciated by International and Indian critics.

In comparison, DC's Wonder Woman received better reviews and has made a brilliant box-office debut. The film made 11 million internationally on its preview night (Thursday, 1 June) and is estimated to make $ 65 million dollars over the weekend, reports Deadline.

While in India too, Wonder Woman is speculated to do better at the box office because of its positive international reviews. Independent trade analyst Sumit Kadal told Livemint how there is a large section of the audience in India that goes by foreign reviews especially for a film that is not a popular brand in the country.

He predicted a Rs 20-25 crore lifetime business for Wonder Woman in India with about 1,000-1,100 screens and about Rs 8-10 crore for Baywatch with 700-800 screens.

Who will win the box office race? Only time will tell.

(With inputs from agencies)