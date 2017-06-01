Baywatch, Doobara: See Your Evil, and Wonder Woman — This week's releases

Bollywood films

After a solo release in Sachin: A Billion Dreams last week, there are four Hindi releases this Friday which will provide a fine mix of horror, romance and comedy at the box office.

Dobaara: See Your Evil

What's it about: Two siblings look back at the traumatic day their parents died. They have contrary views on the role of a haunted mirror in their troubled past.

Who's in it: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray and Rhea Chakraborty

Why it may work: The talented real life siblings Huma and Saqib collaborate onscreen for the first time. It is the official remake of Mike Flanagan's 2013 psychological thriller Oculus.

Dobaara: See Your Evil is directed by Parwaal Raman.

Dear Maya

What's it about: Two young girls send prank letters to a recluse middle-aged woman as her secret admirer. The woman buys into that world and sets out to search her admirer and goes missing in the process.

Who's in it: Manisha Koirala, Madiha Imam and Shreya Chaudhary.

Why it may work: An interesting premise, coupled with the conviction and freshness that Koirala brings to the silver screen.

Dear Maya is directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar.

Sweetie Weds NRI

What's it about: Sweetie's father wants to marry her off to an NRI but she is deeply in love with a local boy. The film revolves around her father's conflict with her desires.

Who's in it: Himansh Kohli, Zoya Afroz, Darshan Jariawala and Kiran Juneja.

Why it may work: The talented duo of veterans Jariawala and Juneja and the vivacity of young actors Afroz and Kohli make for a desirable combo in a lighthearted rom-com.

Sweetie Weds NRI is directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala.

Hanuman Da Damdaar

What's it about: An animated film based on the childhood of Hanuman. His mother is over protective of her son and does not let him go out of their house. Maruti gradually turns into a timid boy before he is exposed to adventurous jungle experiences that turn him into a bold man.

Who's in it: Voices of Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Deol, Kunal Khemu, Chunky Pandey, Javed Akhtar, Vinay Pathak, Makrand Deshpande and Saurabh Shukla.

Why it may work: The animated version of Hanuman worked wonders for the Indian animation industry back in 2005. The star power of Salman, Raveena and others adds to the appeal of this film.

Hanuman Da Damdaar is directed by Ruchi Narain.

Hollywood films

This week marks the release of two huge Hollywood releases — Baywatch starring Priyanka Chopra and Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot at the eponymous superhero.

Baywatch

What's it about: The revival of the iconic 90s TV show is an action comedy with lots of beach montages. Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon teams up with Matt Brody was they try and take on a resort owner who pose a threat to the bay.

Who's in it: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra

Why it may work: The film marks our favourite Bollywood export, Priyanka Chopra's debut in Hollywood. She plays Victoria Leeds, the main antagonist in the film. If that's not enough to draw you in to watch the film, watch it for Zac Efron's abs.

Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon.

Wonder Woman

What's it about: The DC universe introduces its favourite superhero: Wonder Woman with this film. Wonder Woman or Diana Prince, is blissfully unaware of the events of the real world as she and her tribe live on the island of Themyscira. Everything chances when Diana encounters a stranger on the island, who begs her help in fighting the World War II.

Who's in it: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, David Thewlis

Why it may work: Wonder Woman is being pegged as DC Universe's last hope after the failure of Batman Vs Superman and 2016's Suicide Squad. It is also the first superhero film to be directed by a woman. This plus the fact that Wonder Woman was the only good thing about Batman Vs Superman means that fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins.