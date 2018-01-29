You are here:

Baywatch actor Nicole Eggert accuses Charles in Charge co-star Scott Baio of molesting her when she was 14

Los Angeles: Baywatch actor Nicole Eggert has accused Scott Baio of molesting her when she was a minor.

In a series of tweets, the 46-year-old actor replied to a Twitter user who mocked Baio for supporting US President Donald Trump.

"Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor.

Creep," she said about her Charles in Charge co-star.

In the following replies to Twitter users commenting on her post, Eggert called herself a "molested child" and she was allegedly molested from the age of 14 till 17.

The two actors dated briefly while working on the 1980s show Charles in Charge.

In Scott's defence, his wife, Renee Baio, tweeted that his legal team had served the actor with two cease-and-desist letters.

While Scott followed it saying, "I'm about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100 per cent lies! #NicoleEggert."

In his video, the actor in turn accused Eggert of seeking publicity for her reality shows when she first made claims against him in 2012-13.

He said he had chosen not to respond to the allegations then. In the clip, Scott produced two letters, dated from last year, to Eggert and "Charles in Charge" co-actor Alexander Polinsky, who he claims "decided to team up against" him, telling both of them to seek police intervention if they had plausible claims.

Eggert has previously said she lost her virginity to Baio at the age of 17.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:32 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:32 PM