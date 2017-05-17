Battle of the Sexes trailer: Emma Stone, Steve Carell play tennis icons in this Oscar contender

Emma Stone and Steve Carell bring to live the infamous feud between the world renowned tennis players Jean King and Bobby Riggs in their upcoming film Battle of the Sexes.

This isn't the first time the infamous 1973 grudge match has been documented though. A 2013 documentary also titled Battle of the Sexes, also took a look at the match between the two tennis stars which took place on 20 September 1973 and sparked a nationwide debate on women's rights and feminism.

Billie Jean King, along with being one of the best tennis players of her time was an outspoken champion of women's rights was not very fond of Bobby Rigg's anti-feminist approach who on one occasion said, "Number one, the woman should stay in the bedroom. Number two, they should get to the kitchen. Number three, they should support the man!"

The match between the two unfolded in front of 30,000 people (the biggest crowd for a live tennis match) and Jean won the match by scoring 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

The first trailer of the Emma Stone-Steve Carell film takes a look at the extremely sexist potrayal of Riggs, and gives us the first look at the extremely unrecognisable Emma Watson as Billie Jean King, with a preview of their live match.

Will this be Emma Stone's next award winning performance that will land her a second Oscar? We will have to wait till 22 September to find out. Till then here's the first trailer of the film: