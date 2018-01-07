You are here:

Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Yami Gautam joins Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha in Shree Narayan Singh's film

IANS

Jan,07 2018 13:30 00 IST

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam says she is excited to start working on her next film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which will also star Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor-Yami Gautam. Images from Twitter.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who previously helmed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The project will be co-produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment.

"Super happy to commence this special journey with KriArj Entertainment on 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Really excited for this one Prernaa, Shree Narayan Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor," Gautam tweeted on Saturday night.

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter as well and announced that he feels "great" to have Gautam on board.

