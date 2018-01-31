Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor begin prep for Shree Narayan Singh's film

While Padmaavat is still going steady at the box office, Shahid Kapoor has already moved on to his next venture. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted outside Shahid's office, reportedly for a business meeting about Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The role was initially assigned to Katrina Kaif, but prior commitments forced her to back out of the film and Shraddha grabbed the role.

Shahid is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Padmaavat and was even pictured celebrating the with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The movie is definitely a special one for all the three actors’, particularly for Shahid. While the actor has enjoyed many hits in the past, his films have never crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. But thanks to Padmaavat, Shahid has finally entered the club.

After Haider, the pair is all set to reunite on screen. Confirming the news, producer Prernaa Arora, had earlier told Times of India, “We will start shooting in February with Shahid and Shraddha. It’s an interesting project and everyone in the team is looking forward to it.”

Shahid Kapoor himself has revealed that the film revolves around the daily life of rural Uttarakhand and he plays a lawyer in it.

He also spoke to Deccan Chronicle about the interesting subject this film will highlight, “Shree Narayan Singh, who earlier made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, will be directing this film. Toilet was also about a social issue, and this time he chose an issue on electricity. So it’s a relatable subject. I’m excited to start with this new project. Now that Padmaavat has released, it’s out of my system. I can move on. I was stuck on Padmaavat all this while.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha is simultaneously shooting for Saaho where she will be seen alongside Baahubali actor Prabhas.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 11:27 AM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 11:30 AM