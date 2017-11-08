Barkha Dutt to write book titled Power discussing Indian politics in last two decades

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Celebrated TV journalist Barkha Dutt has signed a book deal with Juggernaut and will be writing a book on Indian politics in the last two decades.

Titled Power, it will tell the twinned stories of the changing fortunes of the Congress Party and the rise of the BJP through the men and women who shaped the events.

"Barkha Dutt has had a ringside view of the changing face of Indian politics in the last two decades and is also a brilliant narrator and storyteller. We believe this will be one of the most gripping accounts of modern India," said Juggernaut publisher Chikki Sarkar.

Focused on the growing mobile usage in India, Juggernaut has, to a large extent, redefined reading and writing for the digital age as it engages with both a serious reading audience and a new mobile audience. Its other authors include Twinkle Khanna, Arundhati Roy, William Dalrymple, Hardik Patel, Sunny Leone, Rujuta Diwekar, Husain Haqqani, Svetlana Alexievich, Rajdeep Sardesai, Rajat Gupta, Kanhaiya Kumar, Sourav Ganguly and Pankaj Mishra.

"I've been wanting to tell this story for many years now, and am excited to work with the dynamic Juggernaut Books," Barkha Dutt said.

Barkha Dutt has been a prominent figure in broadcast journalism for over 20 years and has won many awards including a Padma Shri. This is her first book with the publishing house and it is scheduled for late 2018.