Bareilly Ki Barfi: Ayushmann-Kriti-Rajkummar-starrer romcom to release on 18 August

Ayushmann Khurrana starred as the music-loving Bengali nerd in Yash Raj's Meri Pyaari Bindu, Kriti Sanon travelled time in the romantic thriller Raabta and Rajkummar Rao thrilled in Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped and then showed his mohalla skills in Behen Hogi Teri. All of this happened in the first half of 2017.

Now, all three of them are about star together in the upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi which to hit theatres together on 18 August, as reported by IANS. The film, which is supposed to be a romantic comedy, will be helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari whose last venture Nil Battey Sannata which was unanimously appreciated by critics and audience alike.

As per a report by Koimoi.com, the film is based in north-India where Ayushmann's character owns a printing press. Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti is donning the role of an outspoken and tomboyish girl who does what she feels like.

The shooting had kicked off in Lucknow in October 2016 and the team has wrapped up their first schedule. Earlier, in November 2016, Sanon had taken to her Twitter account to post a picture of her and Khurrana.

Earlier, the film's release was scheduled on 21 July 2017, but now the release date has been pushed to 18 August, said the spokesperson of the film, as reported by IANS.