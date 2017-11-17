Bard of Blood: Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, streaming giant Netflix announce new Indian original series

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and streaming giant Netflix announced a new series based on the book, Bard of Blood, on Friday.

Written by Bilal Siddiqi, the book will be adapted into an eight-episode political espionage thriller series.

The Netflix original series will delve into the story of Kabir Anand, an expelled spy whose new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani is disrupted when he is recalled to save his country and long-lost love. The protagonist will be forced to confront his deadliest foes in a race against time.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “We have always tried to create world class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories”

The series is multilingual with characters interacting in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Red Chillies said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership to the Netflix Original series. Gaurav Verma and our team at Red Chillies have put it together and we can’t wait to bring this thrilling nail-biter to screens around the world.

Reed Hastings, Netflix founder and CEO said, “We are thrilled to work with a brilliant, young writer like Bilal Siddiqi and take his gripping, inventive storytelling to Netflix members worldwide.”​