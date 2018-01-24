You are here:

Barbie big screen adaptation, starring Anne Hathaway, postponed to 2020; cause for delay unclear

The release of the big screen adaptation of Barbie, starring Anne Hathaway, has been pushed to May 8, 2020.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on August 8 this year.

Alethea Jones is directing the film, which has been developed in the vein of Splash, Enchanted and Big with the main character getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough, and winding up in a real-world adventure.

Lindsey Beer, Jenny Bicks, Kim Caramele, Diablo Cody, Bert V. Royal, Hilary Winston and Amy Schumer have all worked on the script of the movie.

The long-in-the-works project by Sony is based on the classic Barbie mythology, while putting a modern spin on the toy character, with feminism and identity as main focus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Pascal, Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are attached to the movie as producers.

The plot narrates the story of a woman who gradually understands that she does not fit into the perfect land of Barbies, and travels to the real life, where she discovers that her uniqueness is an asset.

Before Anne Hathaway, Amy Schumer was on board to star in the film.

