Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion 50 day box office collection: SS Rajamouli's film nears Rs 1700 cr

SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has completed 50 days at the box office and it is still running in 1,050 cinema halls across India.

A BIG THANK YOU TO ONE & ALL... Celebrating 50 days in 1050 centres across India. 🙏🏻

HEYSSAAA RUDRASSAAA.. ✊🏻#50DaysForLegendaryBaahubali2pic.twitter.com/SMH1LuW6dA — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) June 16, 2017

The film recently added another feather to its cap when its Hindi version became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. It has been giving tough competition to every single film that has released in the past two 50 days. When Baahubali 2 released on 28 April 2017, the list of highest earning Indian films stood something like this: Aamir Khan's PK was on the top slot with Rs 792 crore in box office collections. It was followed by Khan's Dangal and then, Baahubali: The Beginning. Much has been said and written about Baahubali 2's unprecedented success in the time since its release — it is the Indian film to have made the fastest Rs 100 crore; it was the first Indian film to reach the $100 million mark; it was the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,500 crore.

#Baahubali2TheConclusion becomes da 1st Hindi movie to create a new club - The ₹ 500 Cr All-India Nett Club! 33 Days India Nett: ₹ 500.25 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

The current collections of the film stand at Rs 1,684 crore, as tweeted by film critic Ramesh Bala on 16 June. It has still not touched the Rs 1,700 crore mark globally.

#Baahubali2 's 7 Weeks - Total WW BO: #India: Nett : ₹ 1,066 Cr Gross : ₹ 1,373.5 Cr Overseas: Gross : ₹ 310.5 Cr Total: ₹ 1,684 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 16, 2017

The film is going to head with Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic from last year, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. While Dangal has an edge globally over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, owing to its release in China, the country could prove to be a game changer as Rajamouli's film is yet to release there.

While some argue that Dangal did exceedingly well in China owing to Aamir Khan's popularity after the release of Rajkumar Hirani's PK and 3 Idiots, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion may not get the same kind of reception. But its global appeal, along with the earth shattering popularity of an Indian film there, could catapult Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to a height that it can outdo the box office supremacy of Dangal at the global box office.

Meanwhile, its producers are angling for an optimal China release. Initial news stories indicate that the film could release across 6,000 screens there.

The release of Baahubali: The Beginning had been delayed in China (because the quota for the number of non-Mandarin films allowed to be screened per year in the country had already been filled at the time) and it's performance was less than impressive. With Baahubali 2, the makers are hoping to avoid their previous mistakes, and have the film perform significantly better.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Ramya Krishnan. It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Deviprasad Srineni's Arka Mediaworks. Its Hindi version was distributed and marketed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

With inputs from IANS.