BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Crown, Netflix's Black Mirror get nomination nods; Claire Foy, Sean Bean named in leading categories

FP Staff

Apr,05 2018 11:14:47 IST

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), on 4 April, announced the nominees for the upcoming Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018.

While the predictable entries like The Crown and Little Boy Blue did manage to get multiple nods, there were some surprises too. For instance, Indian actor Anupam Kher getting nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in the show The Boy with the Topknot.

Here is a list of all the nominees for this year's BAFTA TV awards, as mentioned on the official BAFTA website:

Leading Actor

Sean Bean in Broken. Facebook

Sean Bean, Broken
Joe Cole,  Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)
Tim Piggott-Smith, King Charles III
Jack Rowan, Born to Kill

Leading Actress

Claire Foy in The Crown. Facebook

Claire Foy, The Crown
Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton, Line of Duty
Molly Windsor, Three Girls

Supporting Actor
Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty
Anupam Kher, The Boy with the Topknot
Brian F. O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress
Anna Friel, Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch
Liv Hill, Three Girls
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Drama series
The Crown
The End of the F****** World
Line of Duty
Peaky Blinders

Single drama
Against the Law
Hang the DJ
King Charles III
Murdered for Being Different

Mini-series
Howards End
The Moorside
The State
Three Girls

Soap and continuing drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

International

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley in a promo for Big Little Lies Season 1. HBO

Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Handmaid's Tale
The Vietnam War

Entertainment performance
Adam Hills, The Last Leg
Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Sandi Toksvig, QI

Male performance in a comedy programme
Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain
Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing
Toby Jones, Detectorists
Samson Kayo, Famalam

Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper, This Country
Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share
Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe
Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland

Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain's Got Talent
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
The Voice UK

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
The Last Leg
Murder in Successville
Taskmaster
Would I Lie to You?

Scripted comedy
Catastrophe
Chewing Gum
This Country
Timewasters

Features
Antiques Roadshow
Cruising with Jane McDonald
No More Boys and Girls
The Secret Life of the Zoo

Current affairs

Poster image of Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches). Facebook

Raped: My Story
Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)
Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Single documentary
Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
One Deadly Weekend in America
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Factual series
Ambulance
Catching a Killer
Drugsland
Hospital

Reality and constructed factual
Celebrity Hunted
Love Island
Old People's Home for Four Year Olds
The Real Full Monty

Specialist factual
Basquiat - Rage to Riches
Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain
Blue Planet II
Elizabeth I's Secret Agents

News coverage
The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Sport
Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports/Sky Sports Box Office)
Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC Sport/BBC One)
The Grand National (ITV Sport/ITV)
Uefa Women's Euro semi-final: England v Netherlands (Whisper Films/Channel 4)

Live event
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
One Love Manchester
Wild Alaska Live
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Must-see moment

Night King killing Viserion in season 7 of Game of Thrones. Facebook

Mother pilot whale grieves, Blue Planet II
The 13th Doctor is revealed, Doctor Who
Viserion is killed by the Night King, Game of Thrones
Huntley's narrow escape, Line of Duty
Stormzy makes a surprise appearance, Love Island
Ariana Grande sings One Last Time, One Love Manchester

