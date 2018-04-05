You are here:

BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Crown, Netflix's Black Mirror get nomination nods; Claire Foy, Sean Bean named in leading categories

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), on 4 April, announced the nominees for the upcoming Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018.

While the predictable entries like The Crown and Little Boy Blue did manage to get multiple nods, there were some surprises too. For instance, Indian actor Anupam Kher getting nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in the show The Boy with the Topknot.

Here is a list of all the nominees for this year's BAFTA TV awards, as mentioned on the official BAFTA website:

Leading Actor

Sean Bean, Broken

Joe Cole, Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)

Tim Piggott-Smith, King Charles III

Jack Rowan, Born to Kill

Leading Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown

Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton, Line of Duty

Molly Windsor, Three Girls

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty

Anupam Kher, The Boy with the Topknot

Brian F. O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel, Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch

Liv Hill, Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Drama series

The Crown

The End of the F****** World

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

Single drama

Against the Law

Hang the DJ

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different

Mini-series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid's Tale

The Vietnam War

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Sandi Toksvig, QI

Male performance in a comedy programme

Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain

Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing

Toby Jones, Detectorists

Samson Kayo, Famalam

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe

Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain's Got Talent

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Voice UK

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

The Last Leg

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

Would I Lie to You?

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing Gum

This Country

Timewasters

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising with Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Current affairs

Raped: My Story

Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)

Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Single documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me

Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Factual series

Ambulance

Catching a Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People's Home for Four Year Olds

The Real Full Monty

Specialist factual

Basquiat - Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I's Secret Agents

News coverage

The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Sport

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports/Sky Sports Box Office)

Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC Sport/BBC One)

The Grand National (ITV Sport/ITV)

Uefa Women's Euro semi-final: England v Netherlands (Whisper Films/Channel 4)

Live event

ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Must-see moment

Mother pilot whale grieves, Blue Planet II

The 13th Doctor is revealed, Doctor Who

Viserion is killed by the Night King, Game of Thrones

Huntley's narrow escape, Line of Duty

Stormzy makes a surprise appearance, Love Island

Ariana Grande sings One Last Time, One Love Manchester

