BAFTA 2018: Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads race with nominations in 12 categories

London: Cold War monster movie The Shape of Water leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), the UK equivalent of the Oscars.

Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical thriller is nominated in 12 categories, including best picture and best director.

Scorching tragicomedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Winston Churchill biopic The Darkest Hour have nine nominations apiece for the prizes, considered an indicator of likely success at Hollywood’s Academy Awards.

Best-picture nominees are The Shape of Water, Three Billboards, The Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Call Me By Your Name.

Best-actress nominees, announced on Tuesday (9 January), are Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

Best-actor contenders are Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Gary Oldman (The Darkest Hour), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Jamie Bell (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool) and Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name).

Winners will be announced on 18 February, two weeks before the Oscars.

(With inputs from AP)

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:35 PM