Badshah unites with Major Lazer for global collaboration platform Tuborg Open

Indian rap star Badshah has collaborated with American electronic music group Major Lazer as a part of Tuborg OPEN, a music platform which will see the star producers travel on a journey of musical and cultural discovery.

The platform will encourage music fans to explore and discover new global sounds -- just as the Major Lazer trio, Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire, will be doing with an original three-track series to be revealed across June and July.

Major Lazer, who have massive hits in collaboration with MØ ('Lean On'), Justin Bieber ('Cold Water') and many more, have created a brand new Tuborg Beat. Badshah is the second of the three collaborating artists to be associated with Tuborg Open.

Each collaborating artist, including Badshah will bring their own sound, lyrics and signature style to the Tuborg Beat inspired by their own authentic music journey and culture.

'Party Anthem' hit maker Badshah says he has been working closely with Carlsberg India for the last three years on their Tuborg Zero campaigns.

"It was the next progressive step to collaborate on a Global Beat that crosses boundaries and reaches the world. I am extremely excited to be working with Major Lazer on the Tuborg Open Project, which is an amazing platform for global and cultural amalgamation of music.

"I have been a huge fan of Major Lazer for a long time and they have done a phenomenal job in redefining dance music across the globe. This project has given us an opportunity to bring our common forte of making people dance, and bring them together."