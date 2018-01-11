Badshah collaborates with Punjabi singer Jassie Gill for a party song
Singer Jassie Gill unveiled the first look of his next single called 'Dill Ton Black' with rapper Badshah on 11 January.
DILL TON BLACK@jassi1gill @ijaani777 @BPraak aur main ek hi gaane par. 24/01/18 pic.twitter.com/ywIXyXRSyg
— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) January 10, 2018
Jassie said in a statement: "I'm super excited to be collaborating with Badshah. This is for the first time we are collaborating and we are sure this song will connect well with the audience. It's a party song and is special because it is after a very longtime Badshah will be seen in a Punjabi song."
The track, penned by Jaani, will be released soon.
Music for Dill Ton Black has been given by B Praak. While Jassie recently launched his new single 'Guitar Sikhda', Badshah's latest track is 'Kare Ja'.
Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 08:24 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 08:24 AM