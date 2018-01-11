Badshah collaborates with Punjabi singer Jassie Gill for a party song

Singer Jassie Gill unveiled the first look of his next single called 'Dill Ton Black' with rapper Badshah on 11 January.

Jassie said in a statement: "I'm super excited to be collaborating with Badshah. This is for the first time we are collaborating and we are sure this song will connect well with the audience. It's a party song and is special because it is after a very longtime Badshah will be seen in a Punjabi song."

The track, penned by Jaani, will be released soon.

Music for Dill Ton Black has been given by B Praak. While Jassie recently launched his new single 'Guitar Sikhda', Badshah's latest track is 'Kare Ja'.

