Bad Boys for Life: Third installment of Will Smith-Martin Lawrence starrer franchise gets new directors

Los Angeles: Sony is in talks with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to helm Bad Boys 3.

The filmmakers would take on Bad Boys for Life, which would reunite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for a third installment in the buddy-cop film series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film has been in development for years, with Joe Carnahan most recently attached to direct before leaving the project in last March.

Arbi and Fallah recently directed episodes of FX crime drama Snowfall and have their third feature Gangsta due out this year.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 12:58 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 12:58 PM