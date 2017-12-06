Baby Driver sequel 'already in the works', says director Edgar Wright

Director Edgar Wright has said he will "hopefully" write and direct the sequel to Baby Driver and has a lot of ideas for it.

The 43-year-old filmmaker wrote and directed the film, starring Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Kevin Spacey, and has said that a deal is being worked out between him and the producers regarding the project.

"Those talks are already in the works. The deal is being hammered out as we speak. So, hopefully, I'm going to at least write a second one. I've definitely got lots of ideas. Whether it's the next movie, I don't know. I'm just working that out at the moment, actually," Wright told Entertainment Weekly.

"I have a couple of things that I've been developing, and also a couple of new ideas that I had, and all the nice things things that I've been offered since (the release of Baby Driver). I would like to get back on the saddle very shortly, because slightly beyond my control but there was four years between The World's End and Baby Driver. I don't want it to be that long again. I would love to have a film out in the next two years," he added.