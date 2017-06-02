Baby Driver: New trailer amps up the musical part of the film

Edgar Wright, the brilliant director who wowed us with the slick Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, is back with his new directorial venture Baby Driver.

The film features the titular Baby (Ansel Elgort), a shades-wearing getaway driver for criminal kingpin Doc (Kevin Spacey) and his associates, including Buddy (Jon Hamm), Bats (Jamie Foxx), and Griff (Jon Bernthal).

Afflicted with noise in his ears since a childhood car crash, Baby has a constant soundtrack running in his headphones to drown it out, and uses the beats to push himself as a great wheelman. He's not happy with the criminal life and is keen to make it his last job but Doc has other plans, even if it means threatening his waitress girlfriend Deborah (Lily James).

This trailer showcases the more musical side of things and has Edgar Wright's fingerprints all over it. Just like Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy and Ant-Man, the film is a fun mix of dramatic one liners, punctuated with fun wisecracks.

What makes this film unique is the brilliant use of the upbeat music to go along with story. Rather than Baby (played by Ansel Elgort), the music seems more integral to the plot of the film. If it's getaway time after the bank robbery, the music changes to an intense melody, and when there's a scene of Baby with his girlfriend, the music has tones of romance. The film has a soundtrack for every mood.

If you weren't already 100% sold on this film, but if you need more convincing, this trailer should help.

The film zooms into theatres on 28 June.

Here's the trailer, with the music set to a remastered version of The Champs's 1958 song 'Tequila':