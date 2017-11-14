Babita Phogat to make her television debut with Badho Bahu; will play herself in daily soap

After Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat will now be making her small screen debut. The gold-medalist wrestler, is going to follow her sister's footsteps and will be seen in an upcoming daily soap Badho Bahu, as per a report by Bombay Times.

Geeta, too, marked her television debut this year by participating in the action-reality show Khatron Ke Khilaadi. In the soap, Babita will go head to head with Rytasha Rathore. The two will be required to wrestle each other. The story is set in Haryana, which is why the dialect wasn't an issue for the sportsperson, since she hails from the same state.

Speaking to Bombay Times about her TV stint, the Commonwealth champion says, "I am excited about appearing on 'Badho Bahu'. I liked the concept of a father-in-law encouraging his bahu's talent — it's progressive. Personally, I wouldn't want to give up on wrestling; I strongly believe that a girl shouldn't feel any less than a man and should strive to create a mark for herself."

The channel wanted to feature the two sisters on the show together, however, Geeta could not be roped in due to her prior commitments.