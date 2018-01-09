You are here:

Baazaar: Saif Ali Khan starrer based on Mumbai and perils of stock market to release on 27 April

IANS

Jan,09 2018 13:26 27 IST

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, helmed by debutant Gauravv K Chawla, will release on 27 April.

Saif Ali Khan in the first look of Baazaar. Twitter

Saif Ali Khan in the first look of Baazaar. Twitter

The film's principal photography is complete and it is currently in post-production, a statement from the film's makers said.

Baazaar launches Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. It revolves around the backdrop of stock market, and also features Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The crime film is jointly written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It is jointly-produced by Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures LLP and Kyta Productions.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:26 PM

tags: #Baazaar #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Nikkhil Advani #Rohan Mehra #Saif Ali Khan

also see

Saif Ali Khan on Taimur: He is a genetic treasure trove with bits of Rabindranath Tagore, Raj Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan on Taimur: He is a genetic treasure trove with bits of Rabindranath Tagore, Raj Kapoor

Kaalakaandi was originally being produced by Anushka Sharma, reveals producer Ashi Dua

Kaalakaandi was originally being produced by Anushka Sharma, reveals producer Ashi Dua

Kareena Kapoor, her 'photoshopped' Vogue shoot, and why we can't leave her the hell alone

Kareena Kapoor, her 'photoshopped' Vogue shoot, and why we can't leave her the hell alone