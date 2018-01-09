You are here:

Baazaar: Saif Ali Khan starrer based on Mumbai and perils of stock market to release on 27 April

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, helmed by debutant Gauravv K Chawla, will release on 27 April.

The film's principal photography is complete and it is currently in post-production, a statement from the film's makers said.

Baazaar launches Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. It revolves around the backdrop of stock market, and also features Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The crime film is jointly written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It is jointly-produced by Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures LLP and Kyta Productions.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:26 PM