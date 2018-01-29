Baahubali writer reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan to star in upcoming revenge drama

Last year, the Baahubali storm had swept over the whole Indian film industry, keeping the cash registers ringing like never before. Not only did the film manage to catapult Telugu cinema to a global level, it also opened doors for different industries within Indian cinema.

It is now being reported that Baahubali's writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has approached Shah Rukh Khan for an upcoming revenge drama.

Prasad has many Bollywood blockbusters like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to his credit as a writer. He has also written for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming war drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

A report by DNA claims that the writer has penned down a script keeping Shah Rukh Khan in mind. Prasad reportedly flew down to Mumbai all the way from Hyderabad to narrate the script to the Bollywood megastar. However, SRK is yet to give his opinion on the film as he is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's 'dwarf' film titled Zero, and he will consider other projects only after he completes Rai's film.

The film is supposed to be an intense revenge drama, much like Rajamouli's blockbuster, and would involve a lot of state-of-the-art action sequences which are tailor-made for large canvas, adds the DNA report.

It is also reported that Prasad has also been roped in to write scripts for the sequels to Anil Kapoor's Nayak and Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathod.

Both the writer as well as anybody from SRK's team were not available to comment on the above-mentioned development.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:23 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:34 PM