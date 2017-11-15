You are here:

Baahubali: The Beginning wins big at Nandi awards; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan win NTR honour

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning from 2015 has won as many 13 Nandi awards in several categories.

The Hindu reports that Baahubali: The Beginning bagged the awards for best film, director, supporting actress, villain, cinematographer, playback singer (male), music, choreographer, fight master, dubbing, and special effects awards.

Nadamuri Balakrishna starrer Legend, released in 2014, grabbed eight Nandi awards. Legend won the awards for best film, actor, director, villain, dialogue writer, editor, fights and special effects.

Balakrishna (Legend), Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu) and Junior NTR (Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage) grabbed the Nandi awards for the best actor for 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The best actress awards went to Anjali for Geetanjali, Anushka Shetty for Rudhramadevi and Ritu Varma for Pelli Choopulu.

Naga Chaitanya won the Best Supporting Actor award in 2014 for Manam whereas Allu Arjun won under the Best Character Actor category for Rudhramadevi in 2015.



Ramya Krishnan was named the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Sivagami and Rana Daggubati, who played Bhalladeva, won the best villain award.

The Nandi awards were not given since 2014 because of a bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The awards were announced in 64 categories for films, theatre and television.

On Tuesday, the State Government announced Nandi film awards for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016. It also announced the NTR National Award, Raghupati Venkaiah Puraskarams and the Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award.

Veteran actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and film director K Raghvendra Rao were awarded the NTR National Film prizes for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Directors SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas and Boyapati Srinivas bagged the BN Reddy Award.

The Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani award was given to filmmakers R Narayana Murthy, MM Keeravani and KS Rama Rao.

Krishnam Raju, Eshwar and Chiranjeevi were honoured with the Raghupathi Venkaiah awards for lifetime achievement and their significant contribution to the Telugu film industry.



