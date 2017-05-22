Baahubali star Prabhas to learn Hindi for Saaho; Sujeeth's film to be made in Telugu, Hindi

During the promotions of SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Mumbai, its lead actor Prabhas expressed his desire to star in a Hindi film. While he disclosed no details of his debut Hindi project, it does not seem to be a distant reality.

DNA reports that Prabhas' next film, Sujeeth's Saaho, will now be made both in Telugu and Hindi. The initial plan was to make it in Telugu and then dub it in Tamil and Hindi to cash on the success of the Baahubali franchise. However, now the report states that it will be made both in Hindi and Telugu instead of dubbing it in in Hindi from Telugu.

For the Baahubali franchise, television actor Sharad Kelkar was roped in to dub for Prabhas' characters in the Hindi version. But now Prabhas will soon hire a language coach to help him learn Hindi and brush up his diction. He is expected to do so till July when the first elaborate shooting schedule of the film kicks off.

It was earlier reported that Karan Johar and Rajamouli were planning to join forces for Prabhas' Hindi film debut, another high octane action drama. Johar had presented and distributed the Hindi version of both the Baahubali films, establishing Prabhas as a familiar face pan-India.

While there is no word of update on how the Johar-Rajamouli-Prabhas Hindi film is shaping up, Prabhas is all set to make his Hindi film debut with Saaho.

"The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element. International stuntman Kenny Bates, popular for his work on films such as Die Hard and Transformers, has been brought on board," Sujeeth said to IANS, on Saaho.