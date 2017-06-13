Baahubali Prabhas to share screen space with Salman Khan in Rohit Shetty's next?

After the release and the following mega success of the Baahubali franchise, the popularity of Telugu superstar Prabhas has escalated to unprecedented heights.

The Prabhas-phenomenon also seems to have hit Bollywood as there has been much buzz about his upcoming Bollywood debut, however no confirmations have been made yet.

According to a report by DNA, it was earlier speculated that Karan Johar is all set to launch the actor in Bollywood as soon as he is done with his next movie. Now, it is being reported that Rohit Shetty might be the lucky one to get Prabhas on board and that too with none other than Salman Khan.

The newspaper also reports that Prabhas is charging a fee close to a whopping 80 crore for the film.

Undoubtedly, after setting the whole nation into the Baahubali storm, the actor is in high demand and he doesn't want to miss any of it.

While Prabhas has started shooting for his upcoming film Saaho with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, as reported by indiatoday.in, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his comedy Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor.

However, no official statements have been made by either the actor or the director.