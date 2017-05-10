Baahubali meets Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas have shared screen space in 2009

It is a little known fact that the leading lady of the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut, and the Telugu superstar and Baahubali franchise lead actor, Prabhas, have shared the screen space together.

It was back in 2009 when the two collaborated in Puri Jagannadh's Ek Niranjan in which Prabhas played a mediator between the police and criminals. He charged money from the police to catch notorious criminals and submit them before the law.

This was one of Ranaut's multiple Telugu and Tamil films, right after her Hindi blockbuster, Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion, for which she went on to win the Best Supporting Actress National Award. However, Ek Niranjan failed to be a success at the box office.

Zee News reports that Ranaut even revealed that she had a fallout with Prabhas after the film. The report quotes her as saying, "I feel so happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started that time, we used to fight a lot and I remember we had this massive fight when we stopped talking to each other. Then I saw Baahubali and I was like ‘Wow!’ I am so proud of his achievement and I am sure he feels the same."

Ranaut also made sure she watches the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, in order to see Prabhas pull off his amazing titular act yet again.

Ranaut is currently busy promoting Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and will also star in Hansal Mehta's Simran for which she has also been credited as a co-writer along with Mehta's longtime collaborator Apurva Asrani. At the poster launch of Manikarnia: The Queen of Jhansi, she announced that she will start working on her directorial debut after wrapping up both her current commitments. Her first directorial will be a comedy.