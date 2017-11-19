Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next film to feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has dropped hints of the cast of his upcoming film in a social media post. The acclaimed director posted a photo of himself with popular Telugu actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR) with a teasing caption of a mere winking face emoji.

And fans on social media, who have been eagerly waiting for news of his next project, were sent into a frenzy.

According to a report on The Indian Express, shooting for the Danayya DVV-produced film is expected to start in February 2018.

However, an official word from the director, actors or producers is still awaited.

The film will be Rajamouli's first project after the hugely successful Baahubali films.

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama. It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, came out in 2015 and the second Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released earlier this year.

With inputs from IANS