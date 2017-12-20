Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms Prabhas is not in his next, says they 'need a break'

Director SS Rajamouli and actor Prabhas' pair has been the most successful pair in the industry recently. The duo has given the Indian showbiz two blockbusters namely Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In a recent interview, Rajamouli has jokingly stated that he and Prabhas should take a break from each other.

While speaking on his next project's cast, in his recent interview to The Quint, Rajamouli said this time he needs a break from the actor. The director said that his next project is a drama from the contemporary time frame and it has no larger than life references.

He was further asked if he has plans to cast Prabhas again for this film, in a reply to which the Baahubali director said, "No, no! Prabhas and I have been together for five years. We need a break from each other. Prabhas is busy with his other commitments and I’ve my own commitments. We will of course work together again in the future."

The very successful director behind two most successful films in last two years, that made a business of hundreds of crores across the world, is currently chilling with his family and said to be enjoying his 'me time' for the past six months. "There’s no anxiety to get back to filmmaking as I know it’s something that I can start as soon as I am ready to get back to work. Right now, I am enjoying the process of having a normal life, spending time with my wife and daughter, catching up with friends and relatives whom I haven’t met for years," he said to The Quint.

Other than the contemporary action film, Rajamouli is also reportedly planning to pull off a version of The Mahabharata. In Bollywood, Aamir Khan is also planning to do a film on the Indian epic. On being asked if there will be a clash at all, the director said that the Mahabharata is open to so many interpretations.

While Rajamouli is on a break from work, his very lucky charm Prabhas on the other hand, is readying to hit the big screen with Saaho, an action thriller directed by Sujeeth. A few days ago, as the first look of Saaho was released, Rajamouli took to Twitter to congratulate Prabhas for the new look and his upcoming film as well.