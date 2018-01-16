Baahubali 2 to be introduced as a case study in IIM Ahmedabad, will focus on teaching the power of a sequel

In a first of sorts, the record-setting SS Rajamouli film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is going to be introduced as a case study as part of one of the electives in the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Students of the Contemporary Film Industry elective will be learning about the power of a sequel and how a sequel can derisk the movie as a marketing concept, according to DNA report.

"I will be introducing Baahubali 2 as a case study in the new academic year and it will essentially focus on the power of a sequel and how a sequel can de-risk the movie as a marketing concept. There is a research from Stanford university which says that a prequel is always considered better than the sequel but a sequel makes more money than a prequel. Sequels make more money because the producers become more marketing savvy based on the success of a prequel," said Professor Bharathan Kandaswamy, according to the same DNA report.

IIM Ahemedabad was also reportedly the first business school in Asia which introduced a comprehensive elective course on the film industry and more than 700 students have apparently opted for the elective.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hit theaters on 28 April, 2017 and earned more than Rs 100 crore on its opening day itself. The film sees Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in lead roles.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:54 PM