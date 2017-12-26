You are here:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion eyes new turf — After Japan, a Russia release for Rajamouli's film

Chennai: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which brought cheer to the Indian box office this year, will hit the screens in Japan on 29 December and subsequently in Russia in January.

The film's producer Shobu Yarlagadda on 26 December tweeted the updates. He even shared the teaser of the Russian dubbed version of the film, apart from sharing a snapshot of a 'Screaming Screening' invite for the screening of the movie in Tokyo.

https://t.co/khNVTf75mX@BaahubaliMovie 2 in Russian- releasing in Jan 2018 ! — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 25, 2017

.@Baahubalimovie 2 Japanese special screening where you can scream!! Releasing in Japan on29th Dec! pic.twitter.com/xrzSAMHOxo — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 25, 2017

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.

It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

The first part Baahubali: The Beginning came out in 2015 and the second Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released earlier this year. Both the movies set the box office on fire minting close to Rs 1700 crore globally.

Rana too tweeted about its Russian release: