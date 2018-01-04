Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earns spot on Rotten Tomatoes' Best Off The Radar list of 2017; scores 100 percent

While we've all been rejoicing over the phenomenal success of Rajamouli's fantasy saga — Baahuabali 2: The Conclusion, the world-cinema circuit has probably not been introduced to the Baahubali phenomenon. The film has now been listed on Rotten Tomatoes' 'Best Off The Radar' films for 2017.

Rotten Tomatoes has "picked just a handful of our favorite movies that were, for one reason or another, mostly overlooked by audiences at large" in 2017, and Rajamouli's film has been ranked at a 100 %.

On its listing page, Tim Ryan of Rotten Tomatoes says about Baahubali 2: The Conclusion:

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion plays like a shotgun wedding between Ben Hur and Kung Fu Hustle, seasoned with bits of Shakespeare, Kurosawa, and Buster Keaton. In other words, it’s a blockbuster that’s both gigantic and lighter than air. The story of The Beginning was as simple as a fairy tale and as resonant as a myth, but with The Conclusion, director SS Rajamouli has cranked everything to 11; rarely have action sequences this gravity- (and logic-) defying been captured on film. What separates this epic (which was a massive hit in India and within the South Asian diaspora) from its American brethren is its sincerity and optimism: its righteous titular hero (played by Prabhas) and his band of honorable men and women clash with scheming, corrupt bad guys, and it feels alternately old-fashioned and refreshingly bold. It’s the kind of film that reminds us why we love going to the movies."

Rajamouli directed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released on 28 April, 2017 and went on to become one of the largest grossing films of the year with an estimated earnings of Rs 1700 crore globally.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Ramyakrishna, Sathyaraj, Nasser and Subbaraju.