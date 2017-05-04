Bahubali 2 box office collection report: Will SS Rajamouli's film cross the 1000-crore frontier?

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (also spelt as Bahubali 2) is re-writing box-office records every hour since its release worldwide on 28 April 2017. As per various box-office trackers, on day six of its release, the period extravaganza has crossed Rs 700 crore gross worldwide, surpassing the lifetime gross of Baahubali: The Beginning's total lifetime collection of Rs 650 crore.

As per independent trackers and speculations in the trade, Bahubali 2 has grossed around Rs 750 crore out of which approximately Rs 600 crore came from India domestic theatricals and another Rs 150 crore from overseas markets. There has not been any official update so far on the sixth day collections. The way Bahubali 2 is running, it will be the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs 1000 crore. And trade sources believe it will happen this Sunday, by the end of its second weekend.

Bahubali 2 is doing extraordinary business at the box-office, even during weekdays. As Karan Johar tweeted, "When Monday behaves like Day 1, it's no longer a cinema celebration — it's a cinema revolution!" He then shared the Monday figures for the Hindi version of Bahubali 2 as Rs 40.25 crore.

On Tuesday, 2 May, trade analyst Taran Adarsh too had shared on Twitter: "What most biggies collect on holidays/Sunday, Bahubali 2 collects on a working day [Tuesday]." he put out an early estimate for the film's collections (Hindi version alone) at Rs 30 crore.

Trade experts believe Bahubali 2 marks the beginning of a new chapter in Indian film business. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the epicentre of Bahubali 2’s phenomenal business, people braved the sun and temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius to reach theatres. No other Telugu film in history has seen this kind of craze, as people are watching it multiple times. The repeat audience is unprecedented, and that too in the first week of a film. In many places in Telangana, the police conducted raids at some single screens as they were selling tickets at higher rates than the government prescribed one.

Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatre in Chrompet, a suburb of Chennai, said: “Bahubali 2 already has more footfalls in my screens than any other film. The morning shows on a working day are going houseful, which has never happened before. In the long run it is poised to break the all time record created by Rajinikanth’s Endhiran (Robo) in my theatre.”

And in Kerala the film has grossed in six days approximately Rs 26 crore — almost the lifetime gross of a super-hit big-hero Malayalam film! Says Prem Menon of Global United Media, the distributors of the film in Kerala, “Bahubali 2's business in Kerala is mind blowing. It is like a local utsavam (festival) outside the theatres where you will find more ladies and children queuing up for tickets.”

The trade is confident that Bahubali 2 will cross the last frontier in box-office collections, by becoming the first ever film to collect over Rs 1000 crore gross. A spokesperson of Sathyam Cinemas, the leading multiplex operators in Tamil Nadu, said, “The advance booking for the second week is phenomenal, never seen before for any other film and we have added more shows in all our properties.” It looks like the second weekend for Bahubali 2 is going to be as big as the first weekend!