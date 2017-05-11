Baahubali 2 box office collection nears Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu: What it means for Kollywood

In just 10 days, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (also spelt as Bahubali 2) made Rs 1,000 crores at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest blockbuster ever in India.

Now, Baahubali 2 is set to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu by 13 May 2017.

For a Telugu film dubbed in Tamil, this is a remarkable feat as hardly any (original) Tamil films themselves have made Rs 100 crore at the box office!

Here's a breakdown of Baahubali 2's box office numbers in Tamil Nadu so far:

Rajamouli’s magnum opus has already collected Rs 81 crores from the day of its release (29 April 2017) till 7 May. If you look at the market share as of 7 May, collections from Chennai are about Rs 9.6 crores, Rs 20 crores from Chengalpet and around Rs 12.5 crores from Coimbatore. With this movie still going strong in theatres, Tamil filmmakers are holding back the release of new films as it’ll affect their business.

The only film which has had such a massive collection at the box office in such a short time is of course, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran (Robot) in 2010. Director Shankar’s film smashed box office records at the time to make Rs 105 crores in Tamil Nadu. Rajamouli seems to have gone one up now on Shankar.

In Tamil Nadu, Baahubali 2 released in Tamil and Telugu but the share of the Telugu version would be just about Rs 3 crores.

Speaking about the success of Baahubali 2’s success in Tamil Nadu, trade analyst Ramesh Bala says, “Baahubali: The Beginning was a hit so there was a built-in audience already for the second part of the film. Moreover, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah are well-known names to the audience here because they are part of the Tamil film industry too. Rajamouli’s Naan Ee was a big hit in the state and people look forward to his films. Another big plus is that the movie released during the summer vacation.”

At the time of publishing this piece (11 May 2017), the movie has collected about Rs 90 crores already and all signs show that it will have a good run for at least another 10 days. Balaji Gopal, digital cinema designer and colourist for films, agrees that Rajamouli has used the summer holidays effectively. He says, “Theatres in Chennai are having houseful shows for more than a week – this doesn’t even happen for the big star films in Kollywood!”

And Rakesh Gowtham’s (owner of Vettri Theatres in Chromepet, Chennai) tweet is ample proof of this.

In fact, on 30 April 30, Rakesh Gowtham had tweeted:

Looks like #baahubali2 gonna break all 1st week records of #Vettri - Best weekend opening - Most housefull shows - Highest week1 footfall — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) April 30, 2017

One important aspect that the Tamil industry talks about is the fact that Baahubali 2 has brought women to the theatres in droves. “If you look at the audience, it’ll usually be youngsters and mostly male. Women hardly venture out to the theatres to catch a film unless it’s Rajinikanth. Baahubali 2 has been able to attract women and kids with its emotional storytelling. In fact, families have been a repeat audience for this film! The promotion and strategy by Baahubali 2 filmmakers has been smart and the movie is now being driven by good content,” explains Balaji Gopal.

While there’s talk of pirated copies of the film floating around, the visual brilliance and magnitude of the film has compelled people to head to the theatres to watch the movie. Running in 4k in Dolby Atmos, the sounds and sights of the movie can only be enjoyed on 70mm and the audience has realised this.

Baahubali 2 has been breaking records in Indian cinema and paved the way for good stories and strong content. With Rajamouli's spectacular mythological film hitting the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, it now remains to be seen how Tamil filmmakers take the industry forward.