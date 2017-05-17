Baahubali 2 box office collection: Hindi-dubbed version nearing Rs 500 crore mark

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (also spelt as Bahubali 2) has broken several box office records in India and overseas. While it is estimated to cross the Rs 1500 crore mark from its worldwide box office collections, it has now been revealed that the film's Hindi dubbed version is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark.

For Monday, 15 May, the domestic collections of Baahubali 2 stood at Rs 8 crores net. With respect to the third weekend collections, the film earned Rs 9.75 crore on Friday, Rs 14.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. Upon adding Monday's collections to the total amount, Baahubali 2 has earned Rs 437.22 crore.

The cast and crew of the film have been celebrating this success. While Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are vacationing in exotic locations, Karan Johar has been reportedly partying and having back-to-back dinners.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to post their views about the film. While Akshay Kumar said that the film elevated Indian cinema to the international level, Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement through multiple emojis and exclamation marks.

Baahubali 2 is also the highest grossing Indian film overseas, leaving behind Aamir Khan's PK. It is the fastest film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. As of 15 May, it earned more than Rs 50 crore in Kerala, too.

It stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Ramya Krishna, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in lead roles. It was deemed too violent for audiences under the age of 16 in Singapore, where it received an NC16 certification. The reasons cited for this were the war scenes, which were deemed as being excessively gruesome by the Singapore censor board.