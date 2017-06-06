Baahubali actor-director duo Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to team up for another film?

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is still ruling the box-office after having crossed the Rs 1,700 crore mark. The epic film has broken all existing records in India and the director, SS Rajamouli is already planning another film with the lead actor Prabhas, according to DNA.

Prabhas, who just got back from the US, is currently busy preparing for his upcoming film Saaho. As per an India Today report, Prabhas and Rajamouli are still discussing ideas regarding the film. The film is going to be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Although there is no official confirmation yet from either side, the film will be shaping up soon, as per India Today.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is planning to launch Prabhas in Bollywood and is in talks with Rajamouli. When the idea finally materialises, Rajamouli will start working on the script, reports DNA.

Prabhas' next Saaho, also seems to be a cinematic extravaganza, with a budget of Rs 150 crore. The film is being directed by Telugu director Sujeeth, who is known for his hit debut Run Raja Run. The lead actress has not been finalised yet but the filmmakers are considering both Pooja Hegde and Anushka Shetty for the role. Composer trio Shankar-Ehsan-Loy are going to give music for the action thriller, reports state.