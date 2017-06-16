Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus to open 39th Moscow International Film Festival

After making waves at the box office and shattering records across the country, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has another feather to add in its cap. The film will now be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival this year.

The makers of the movie took to Twitter to declare this:

#Baahubali2 - The Conclusion to be screened at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival as the opening film!!https://t.co/aIiI4Kg40B — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) June 14, 2017

The movie was previously screened at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) this year in open air. Rajamouli tweeted that the audience went gaga over every Baahubali heroic moment.

Open air screening at @TIFFromania. Felt nice to see a completely different audience clapping for every Amarendra Baahubali Heroic moment. pic.twitter.com/D18wykJOwT — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 9, 2017

It also had a special screening at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, where both the parts — Baahubali: The Beginning as well as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion — were screened at the Marche du Film (Film Market) section in the French Riviera on 20 May, this year.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has made its glorious run of 50 days in cinema screens across the globe. Released on 28 April, 2017, the film starring Telugu superstar Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj, has set several box office benchmarks for films in India. The film has earned more than Rs 1577 crore.

The tale of princes, wars, royal politics and kingdoms has struck a chord with masses from across the social spectrum, thus making it the first south Indian film which surpassed cultural boundaries and became a pan India mega-blockbuster.