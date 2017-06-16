You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus to open 39th Moscow International Film Festival

Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus to open 39th Moscow International Film Festival

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 16 2017 12:20:01 IST

After making waves at the box office and shattering records across the country, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has another feather to add in its cap. The film will now be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival this year.

The makers of the movie took to Twitter to declare this:

The movie was previously screened at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) this year in open air. Rajamouli tweeted that the audience went gaga over every Baahubali heroic moment.

It also had a special screening at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, where both the parts — Baahubali: The Beginning as well as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion — were screened at the Marche du Film (Film Market) section in the French Riviera on 20 May, this year.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has made its glorious run of 50 days in cinema screens across the globe. Released on 28 April, 2017, the film starring Telugu superstar Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj, has set several box office benchmarks for films in India. The film has earned more than Rs 1577 crore.

The tale of princes, wars, royal politics and kingdoms has struck a chord with masses from across the social spectrum, thus making it the first south Indian film which surpassed cultural boundaries and became a pan India mega-blockbuster.


Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 12:20 pm | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 12:20 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 18PAK Vs IND
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores