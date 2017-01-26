Baahubali 2: Rajamouli reveals two new posters with Prabhas, Anushka Shetty

The second part of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning is all set to release this April, and the buzz around the film is strong.

Rajamouli took to Twitter on Republic Day to reveal the brand new posters of his magnum opus – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

This has confirmed that the second film will focus more on Amarendra Baahubali and mother Devasena, while the first part was about Mahendra Baahubali and how he breaks into Mahishmati.

You would remember Devasena's shackled, caged avatar in the first film, and therefore the second film should have a lot more flashback moments. It will also answer the most awaited question: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?

Baahubali The Conclusion is being dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and released with the original version on the same date.

Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati. It is ready to be released on April 28.