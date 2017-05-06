Baahubali 2 box office report: Rajamouli's epic is highest grossing Indian film with 800 cr worldwide

SS Rajamouli's box office shattering Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, reportsDeadline.

Crossing the 800 crore mark on Thursday, 6 May, a first for an Indian movie, the film has varying total estimates, according to local box office trackers. However, they agree it is well past 800 crore which leaves Aamir Khan's previous record-holder, PK, in the dust at 792 crores.

BoxOfficeIndia.com reports that the Hindi version of the film, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Ramya Krishna, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in lead roles, has already grossed Rs 245 crore in just seven days at the box office.

Bahubali 2 was shot in Telugu and later dubbed in the other languages, including Hindi.

Prabhas was relatively unknown to Hindi audiences while Rana Daggubati starred in Dum Maro Dum, Department, Baby and The Ghazi Attack.

The film has surpassed the biggest Hindi blockbusters of the decade including Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma's film, Sultan, which had earned Rs 208.99 crore in its first week. But Bahubali 2 (Hindi) has surpassed that record by a good 17 per cent.

The film that released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam besides Hindi, has not only received an excellent response in the South but has also shown its popularity in the north. The film has already smashed many other existing records and is being widely appreciated by stalwarts like Rajinikanth among others, reports theTimes of India.